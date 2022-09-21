Sachin Pilot joins ‘Rahul for Congress president’ bandwagon

Mounting further pressure on Rahul Gandhi to take over as the president of Indian National Congress, fellow leader Sachin Pilot said that the party’s general sentiment was that Gandhi should take over. The idea was “conveyed to him,” Pilot said.

Pilot, who came to Kerala to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Kochi on Wednesday, did not entertain queries about who would succeed Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan chief minister, if he contested for the party president post.

Also Read: Gehlot or Tharoor will be 'puppet' in hands of Rahul Gandhi: BJP on Congress president poll

Pilot asserted that the public would find out who all were contesting for the party president’s post when they start filing nominations from September 24 onwards. “You could know who all would be contesting,” he said.

Pilot, who walked alongside Gandhi, said that the yatra was getting tremendous response and each state was eagerly awaiting its arrival.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told reporters that Gandhi might go to Delhi on Thursday night, as it would be a scheduled break for the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Friday.

Gandhi could be going to meet his mother Sonia Gandhi, and not to file nomination to party president or other organisational matters. “As of now there was no plan for anyone from the Nehru family to file nomination,” said.

Ramesh, too, was tight-lipped about Gehlot’s successor in Rajasthan, saying he could not even “tell now whether Gehlot would contest for the party president post or not.”