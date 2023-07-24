Sacked Rajasthan minister Gudha, BJP MLA Madan Dilawar suspended from assembly for unruly behaviour

Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha and BJP MLA Madan Dilawar on Monday were suspended from the state assembly for "unruly behaviour".

The two have been suspended for the remainder of the assembly.

Parliament Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal moved a proposal in this regard and it was passed by the House.

Also Read | Red diary holds details of irregular financial transactions of CM Gehlot, alleges sacked minister Gudha

Dhariwal, in the proposal, said Gudha tried to manhandle him and a "big incident" could have happened had the marshals not come to his rescue.

He said the behaviour of Gudha was "very shameful and unparliamentary".

For Dilawar, Dhariwal said, he had advanced towards him and had a plan to attack him.

It was after the second adjournment of the assembly that Dilawar had moved towards Dhariwal when opposition MLAs were creating uproar in the well of the House.