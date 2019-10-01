SC partly allows Centre's plea on diluting SC/ST Act

The Supreme Court on Tuesday recalled its direction in the March 20, 2018 verdict which had virtually diluted provisions of arrest under the SC/ST Act.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra, M R Shah, and B R Gavai said the struggle of SC/ST people for equality is still not over in the country.

The bench said SC/ST people still face untouchability, abuse and are being socially outcast.

The apex court further said the Constitution provides for the protection of SC/ST people under Article 15 but they still face social abuse and discrimination.

Dealing with the misuse of provisions of SC/ST Act and lodging of false cases, the bench said it is not due to the caste system but due to human failure.