Self-glorifying authoritarian PM unveils new Parl: Cong

'Self-glorifying authoritarian' PM inaugurates new Parliament building: Congress

Ramesh also said that on this day President Droupadi Murmu — the first Adivasi to become President — is not allowed to fulfil her constitutional duties

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 28 2023, 09:44 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 09:45 ist
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he inaugurated the new Parliament building, saying that a "self-glorifying authoritarian PM with utter disdain for parliamentary procedures" has opened the new complex.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning. 

Also Read: New Parliament building rises amid assault on democratic institutions

Attacking the PM, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "On this day, May 28th: Nehru, the person who did the most to nurture Parliamentary democracy in India, was cremated in 1964. Savarkar, the person whose ideological ecosystem led to the killing of Mahatma Gandhi, was born in 1883."

Ramesh also said that on this day President Droupadi Murmu — the first Adivasi to become President — is not allowed to fulfil her constitutional duties and inaugurate the new Parliament building.

"A self-glorifying authoritarian Prime Minister with utter disdain for Parliamentary procedures, who rarely attends Parliament or engages in it, inaugurates the New Parliament building in 2023," he said.

Ramesh said that fabrication of facts by "distorians" and the drum-beating of the media hits new lows in 2023.

The Congress and the BJP have been engaged in a war of words over the history of the Sengol that was installed in the new Parliament building on Sunday and the inauguration of the new Parliament being done by the prime minister.

Several Opposition parties have boycotted the event contending that the President and not the PM should inaugurate the new Parliament building.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Congress
Narendra Modi
Parliament

Related videos

What's Brewing

900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament

900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament

DH Toon | What's in a name?

DH Toon | What's in a name?

'Anatomy of a Fall' wins top prize as women rule Cannes

'Anatomy of a Fall' wins top prize as women rule Cannes

SRK's ode to 'A New Parliament for a New India'

SRK's ode to 'A New Parliament for a New India'

Unbearable lightness of being the State

Unbearable lightness of being the State

Bringing humanities into STEM education

Bringing humanities into STEM education

Tokenised without a say: Women in Karnataka’s politics

Tokenised without a say: Women in Karnataka’s politics

 