Shah moves to extend Prez rule in J-K for 6 months

Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2019, 13:22pm ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2019, 13:39pm ist
New Delhi: Amit Shah takes charge as Minister of Home Affairs in newly-elected PM Modi's cabinet, at North Block in New Delhi, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI6_1_2019_000065A)

Home Minister Amit Shah Friday moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of six months.

Moving the resolution, he said since the state assembly has been dissolved and the Election Commission has decided to hold fresh elections in Jammu and Kashmir later this year, it is essential that the President's Rule be extended for another six months with effect from July 3, 2019.

He said during the Governor's Rule and later President's Rule, the government has hit at the roots of terrorism.

The state has seen bloodshed in previous elections, but things have changed, he told the House.

He urged the members to rise above party lines to support the resolution.

This is the first proposal Shah has moved in the Lok Sabha after being appointed as the home minister in the second tenure of the Narendra Modi government. 

