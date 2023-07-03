NCP ousts Praful Patel, Tatkare for anti-party activity

Sharad Pawar expels Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel from NCP for anti-party activities

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 03 2023, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 17:07 ist
NCP National President Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sharad Pawar has expelled Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel from NCP for anti-party activities.

Tatkare and Patel were both present in the Raj Bhavan where Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the second Maharashtr̥a Deputy Chief Minister.

NCP MP Supriya Sule had earlier written to Pawar asking for the removal of the aforementioned leaders from the party.

 

More to follow...

India News
Indian Politics
Praful Patel
Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra
Nationalist Congress Party

