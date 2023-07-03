Sharad Pawar expels Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel from NCP for anti-party activities

Sharad Pawar has expelled Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel from NCP for anti-party activities.

Tatkare and Patel were both present in the Raj Bhavan where Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the second Maharashtr̥a Deputy Chief Minister.

NCP MP Supriya Sule had earlier written to Pawar asking for the removal of the aforementioned leaders from the party.

I, as the National President, Nationalist Congress Party hereby order removal of the names of Shri Sunil Tatkare and Shri Praful Patel from the Register of Members of NCP Party for anti-party activities.@praful_patel @SunilTatkare — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) July 3, 2023

More to follow...