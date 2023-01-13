Sharad Yadav's death is irreparable loss to Indian politics: Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday said the demise of former Union minister Sharad Yadav was an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

Yadav died on Thursday at a Gurugram Hospital. "The demise of former JDU President, former Union Minister, senior socialist leader Mr. Sharad Yadav is an irreparable loss to Indian politics," Pawar tweeted.

"Heartfelt condolences to his family and followers on his passing away. May his soul rest in peace," the NCP chief added.