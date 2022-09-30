Shashi Tharoor files nomination for Congress prez post

Shashi Tharoor files nomination for Congress president post

Amid sound of drumbeats and fanfare, he made an entry at the AICC headquarters

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 30 2022, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 13:49 ist

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday filed his nomination for the post of Congress president at the party headquarters here.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP submitted his papers to the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry at his office at the AICC headquarters.

Amid sound of drumbeats and fanfare, he made an entry at the AICC headquarters.

Tharoor visited Rajghat in the morning and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of filing his nomination papers for the party's presidential poll.

"Paid tribute to the man who built India's bridge to the 21st century this morning," Tharoor said in a tweet.

He quoted former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi as saying, "India is an Old country but a young nation... I dream of India Strong, Independent, Self-Reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind."

Polling will take place on October 17 and the result will be announced on October 19. 

Shashi Tharoor
Congress
Delhi

