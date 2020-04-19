Shed politics, let's help together: Congress tells Uttar Pradesh govt over coronavirus crisis in Amethi

The Congress on Sunday said it was unfortunate that politics was being played in Amethi over coronavirus and everyone should help people together while shedding politics.

Chief spokesperson of the party Randeep Surjewala alleged that authorities reached the Congress office in Gauriganj district of Uttar Pradesh to raid without a reason or warrant.

"It is unfortunate that politics is being played in Amethi over coronavirus. Authorities reached the Congress office in Gauriganj district to raid without any reason or warrant.

"Probably, the Yogi government is unable to digest the help being provided by Shri Rahul Gandhi and Congress workers to the people of Amethi. Shed politics and let us help together," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Surjewala also posted a photograph along with his tweet, in which policemen could be seen standing outside the Gauriganj district office of the Congress.