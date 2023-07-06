Shiv Sena factions claim to be in touch with each other’s MLAs

Amid hectic political developments, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday made claims about each other’s MLAs joining them.

In fact, after the inclusion of NCP’s Ajit Pawar in the government led by Shinde and deputy chief monster Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP, two Shiv Sena MLAs - Sanjay Shirsat and Bharat Gogawale had voiced concern.

“Seven to 10 MLAs of Shinde are in touch with us. Let us not go into the names at this stage,” said Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut claimed that Shinde has ‘outlived his utility’ and the state will get a new chief minister soon. “Many of those who left are interested in ghar wapsi,” he said.

Shiv Sena spokesperson and state industries minister Uday Samant said: “Claiming and happening are two different things. There is no question of returning since we already have an able leadership of Shinde. On the contrary, six of their MLAs are in touch with me and expressed interest. They are just trying to boost the morale of whatever is left of the party.”