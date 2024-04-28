JOIN US
Kenya's Mwaniki, Kasait win TCS World 10K

In the international elite women's section, Kasait powered ahead and Irene Chaptai's event record of 30:35 looked in danger.
Last Updated 28 April 2024, 09:11 IST

Bengaluru: Kenya's Peter Mwaniki and Lilian Kasait decimated the field to bag the men's and women's titles respectively in the 16th TCS World 10K here on Sunday.

Mwaniki, who maintained his lead from the start, finished strongly with a time of 28:15, while compatriot Hillary Chepkwony (28:33) finished second.

The 17-year-old Hagos Eyob who clocked an impressive 28:39 came third.

In the international elite women’s section, Kasait powered ahead and Irene Chaptai’s event record of 30:35 looked in danger.

However, Kasait finished on top of the podium clocking 30:56.

Emmaculate Achol (31:17) and Lemlem Hailu (31:23) finished second and third respectively.

Both Mwaniki and Kasait got richer by USD 26000.

In the Indian elite athletes race, Kiran Matre clinched the first position and broke the event record with a timing of 29:32.

The previous record stood in the name of Suresh Kumar, 29:49 created in 2015.

Ranjeet Kumar Patel (29:35) and Dharmendra (29:45) came second and third respectively.

In the corresponding women’s category, event record holder Sanjivani bagged the top place with a time of 34:03.

She was closely followed by Lilli Das (34:13) at second while Preenu Yadav finished third at 34:24.

(Published 28 April 2024, 09:11 IST)
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMarathonTCS World 10K Bengaluru

