Shiv Sena removes under-scrutiny Lok Sabha whip, appoints Rajan Vichare

As factions emerged within the Lok Sabha members of Shiv Sena as well after the Eknath Shinde-led rebellion, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party removed Bhavana Gawali as the Lower House chief whip.

The new whip is the two-time Member of Parliament from Thane Rajan Vichare.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member and Parliamentary Party leader Sanjay Raut informed of the new appointment in a letter to parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi.

“It is to inform you that Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party has nominated Rajan Vichare, MP (LS) as the chief whip in Lok Sabha in place of Bhavana Gawali, MP (LS), with immediate effect,” Raut said in the letter.

Gawali, a five-time MP from Yavatmal-Washim, was under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate.

It was learnt that at least 10-12 MPs of the total 18 Shiv Sena members in Lok Sabha were in touch with Shinde, and supported his stand.

In regard to the upcoming Presidential election, Mumbai South Central Rahul Shewale reportedly wrote a letter to Thackeray to support Draupadi Murmu—the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s candidate.

The Shinde camp, too, appealed to Thackeray to support Murmu.

“While a whip cannot be issued for the President’s election as it is a non-political post, we are appealing to all to support Murmu,” said Shinde-camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar. “Murmu, being the first Adivasi candidate for the Presidential election, should get support from all the political parties across the nation.”