Sidhu remains defiant, CM Channi reminds him party is supreme

As Navjot Singh Sidhu remained defiant by remarking that he will keep fighting for truth till his last breath, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday reached out to the cricketer-turned-politician but with a subtle warning that "party is supreme" even as the central leadership made it known that it is not averse for a replacement of Punjab Congress president if there is no compromise.

Sidhu, who had managed to get his rival Amarinder Singh out of Chief Minister's post on September 18, had plunged the Congress into a political turmoil on Tuesday by resigning from the post of Punjab Congress president, 71 days after his appointment, as he was upset over losing prominence and the choice of some ministers and appointments to key administrative posts by Channi.

In a day that saw fast-paced developments, Sidhu fired the first shot by releasing a video on Twitter in which he claimed that his fight was "issue-based" and that he will "keep fighting for truth till my last breath" as he cannot compromise with "my ethics and my moral authority".

हक़-सच की लड़ाई आखिरी दम तक लड़ता रहूंगा … pic.twitter.com/LWnBF8JQxu — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 29, 2021

While top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were instrumental in Sidhu's appointment on July 18, did not publicly comment on the developments, the Congress High Command sent AICC General Secretary and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat to the state while entrusting Channi, who had the backing of Sidhu for the post of Chief Minister, to break the stalemate.

Channi indicated that there is "no ego tussle" and he could look at the appointments again as he reached out to Sidhu but made it clear to the "party is supreme".

"Whoever is party president, is head of the family. I had called him (Sidhu) and told him that the party is supreme...I have spoken to him on phone and told him let's sit, talk it out and resolve the issue," Channi told reporters in Chandigarh after a Cabinet meeting.

Unfazed by the trouble, Channi appeared to show that he meant business by holding a meeting of his Cabinet in which several decisions were taken, including waiver of electricity bills for consumers using up to 2 KW of power that could cost Rs 1,200 crore to the exchequer but benefit 53 lakh families.

On its part, the Congress central leadership gave ample hints to Sidhu to fall in line by leaking that it is looking for replacement and possible candidates could be Kuljeet Singh Nagra and Ravneet Bittu, both considered close to Rahul. Pargat Singh, an MLA who is close to Sidhu, said the issues will be resolved.

Sidhu is said to be miffed at Channi, who has the backing of the party High Command, for not acceding to his demands on portfolio distribution. Also with Channi's elevation, he feels that he may not stand a chance for the Chief Minister's post as the Congress may not be in no mood to give an impression that Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister is just a stop-gap arrangement who is keeping the seat warm for Sidhu.

The Congress top leadership has given Channi a free hand while indicating to Sidhu to keep a low profile, which the maverick politician is unlikely to heed.

