Sitapur BJP MLA asked to explain criticism of Modi

Sitapur BJP MLA asked to explain anti-party activities after audio of criticising Modi's call goes viral

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 24 2020, 10:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 10:26 ist
PM Modi had asked people to clap and clang bells and plates, which the MLA termed 'completely wrong'. PTI/File

A BJP MLA from Sitapur, whose purported audio clip criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral on social media, has been asked by the party leadership to explain his alleged anti-party activities

"A show cause notice has been served to party MLA from Sitapur Sadar Rakesh Rathore for indiscipline. Complaints were coming against him for his involvement in anti-party activities. He has been given seven days time to explain," a party release quoted BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh as saying.

An audio clip went viral on Thursday on social media. In the clip, the BJP MLA, while purportedly talking to a local BJP leader, J P Sahu from Badaun, termed PM's call asking people to clap and clang bells and plates as completely wrong.

"Will you remove coronavirus by clapping. You are breaking record of foolishness. Will corona go by blowing 'sankh'? People like you are foolish...They will take your employment...Will clapping remove the virus," the viral audio said.

The MLA was not available for comments.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BJP
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Narendra Modi
Janta Curfew
Uttar Pradesh
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Do not target stray dogs

COVID-19: Do not target stray dogs

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

COVID-19, the knockout punch for multilateralism?

COVID-19, the knockout punch for multilateralism?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

 