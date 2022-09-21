Soft on Modi: Mamata Banerjee’s changed approach with eye on national politics

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee’s statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not behind the ‘excesses’ of the central agencies has drawn substantial attention.

Mamata instead held a section of BJP leaders responsible for the same.

This is not the only instance in recent times when the TMC leadership has left commoners, opponents, and political observers perplexed.

Also Read | Mamata playing 'hide-and-seek' by giving clean chit to PM Modi on misuse of agencies: Congress

Three weeks ago, another statement of Mamata on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) brought some fodder for her critics, who are ever-eager to question TMC’s secular credentials. She had opined that she doesn’t believe RSS to be so bad, and even now, it has some gentlemen who do not support BJP’s policies.

On Monday, Mamata, in the state Assembly, greeted members present inside the House with folded hands, including ones from the BJP. This apart, the party’s spokespersons maintain their critical stand towards the BJP leadership in the state and at the Centre.

The TMC government has been trying hard to attract investments to the state. Through successive business summits, the state has drawn the attention of investors, including those who have contributed to infrastructure development in states that are ahead in terms of industrialisation. While this isn’t enough, as the Opposition often complains, the TMC has clarified that it favours the industry.

The party now intends to ‘play’ in the national political arena. Its teams have tested waters in Goa and Northeastern states. Over the last few months, it has gauged the competition in the Opposition camp and in Congress.

As evident lately, the projected newer ideas could offer a parallel competition to the mighty BJP. Voters have immense affection for PM Modi but may not mind when TMC points at issues that may have bothered them, too. TMC could also generate stronger trust among investors with its policies.

While keeping it distinct from the Left and the Congress, the not-so-tough stand on RSS leaves room for thinking for voters beyond the state’s boundaries.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, these developments could provide additional and stiffer competition to the BJP if the party remains wary of existing support and treads cautiously to take a piece of the BJP’s vote base.