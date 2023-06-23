State poll panel accountable for loss of human lives: Bengal governor

After coming under criticism in courts and from Opposition parties in West Bengal, the state election commission has now invited the wrath of Governor C V Ananda Bose. The governor, on Thursday, stated that the commission is accountable for “every drop of human blood that is shed on the field”.

“I appointed the state election commissioner, trusting that he would conduct the poll in a free and fair manner and people would be able to vote fearlessly. But I find the people are disappointed about the apparent inaction from the part of the commission,” Bose rued.

According to the governor he had observed that there was a fear factor on the ground. “People are in a state of fear. Of course I will not say there is violence all over. But there is violence and the fact that there is violence cannot be denied. During elections, whose duty is it to protect the lives of the voters? It is the duty of the election commissioner. He has the power over the police, power over the magistrates. The Election Commission should not only be impartial but should also be perceived to be impartial. Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion,” he said.

“Yes, I appointed him from a panel which was given to me by the honourable council of ministers. All of us expect him to do his duty. What is happening around…it is there for anyone to see. Human blood cannot be made a bargaining point… There should be free, and fair, elections. Violence should be rooted out from the soil of Bengal,” Bose emphasised.

Bose, on Wednesday night, returned state election commissioner Rajiva Sinha’s joining report, giving room for doubts over the continuation of the state poll panel head.