Struggle is part of life: BJP's Pankaja Munde

Struggle is part of life, said BJP’s national secretary Pankaja Munde, who over the last few years had been sidelined in Maharashtra politics.

"Struggle is part of everyone's life. Even Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had to struggle…Gopinath Munde had to struggle throughout his entire political career…..He was in the government for only four and a half years,” she said addressing the annual Dussehra rally at Bhagwangad in Beed district.

Pankaja is daughter of Munde, a former Deputy Chief Minister and niece of late BJP stalwart Pramod Mahajan.

Pankaja was the rural development minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena government. However, in 2019, she lost the polls from the family seat of Parli and remains sidelined in state politics.

“People think their leader should get something and there is nothing wrong with that. I am not holding any post since the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls but I am not disgruntled…But the party organization is above any person. I am not disgruntled with anyone. I shall start preparations for the 2024 polls if the party gives me a ticket,” she said amid thunderous applause.

She said that she would contest from Parli, where her estranged cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde had defeated her.

“I am carrying forward the legacy of Jan Sangh ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya,” she said, adding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda had seen the crowds at her earlier Dussehra rallies and asked her to work for these people.