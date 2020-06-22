Supreme Court's permission for Rath Yatra order is a big relief for the BJP

The Supreme Court’s decision for allowing the Rath Yatra, four days after it had stayed it came as a relief for the ruling dispensation, whose core Hindutva constituency was livid over the earlier order.

Had the stay continued, it would have been the first time in the last 284 years since it started in 1737. The rage on social media over the no to Rath Yatra was evident with demands for bringing an ordinance to facilitate the Yatra to question why Hindu festivals are being stopped.

The significance of Jagannath Puri in BJP politics is such that immediately after the Supreme Court on June 18 stayed the Rath Yatra, BJP leadership concerned over its adverse message on core constituency swung into action as social media saw many drawing parallels of the stay on Yatra with what used to happen during Muslim rules.

Puri was one the constituencies under consideration in 2019 for PM Modi to contest. The township known for its Hindu culture fits into the scheme of BJP things for expanding its reach in the state. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, who filed the petition in the Supreme Court, had contested 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the Puri seat.

As the apex court on Monday modified its April 18 order and allowed the Yatra without devotee’s congregation and leaving it to the Odisha government and the temple management to ensure adherence safeguards against Covid-19, BJP leaders went to town celebrating the decision and lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their “intervention”.

BJP chief J P Nadda said, “heartful gratitude to the PM, who, respecting sentiments of people, initiated dialogue from all concerned parties. I thank our Home Minister, whose fruitful efforts have paved the way for the Rath Yatra to happen tomorrow.”

In the court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union government, argued that the tradition of centuries should not be stopped as it was a matter of faith for crores of people.

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s “momentous decision”, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from the state said flagged “when it comes to matters of faith, traditions and sentiments of crores of people, Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government has always led from the front.”

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, who filed the petition in the Supreme Court, thanked the apex court as also PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for “the timely intervention by the central government” and BJP chief J P Nadda for his “guidance”

VHP through its Central Secretary General Milind Parande, too had on Sunday filed a modification petition in the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision.

Parande, separately also reminded the BJD government of Odisha that it was its responsibility to take proper steps to ensure the nonstop conduction of this ancient tradition – the pride and identity of Odisha and Bharat as it also hit out at saying the state government has “completely failed in fulfilling its duty”.

Parande said that the Supreme Court should have heard all the concerned parties and stakeholders before delivering a verdict in this matter. “At least, the Shankaracharya of Puri Gobardhan Peethadhishwar Ven. Swami Nischalananda Saraswati Ji Maharaj, the trustees of the temple and the Yatra management committee should have been heard,” VHP had maintained.

VHP also separately urged the Centre to remove obstacles from the Yatra and issued appeals made by various Hindu saints. BJP Odisha President Samir Mohanti said he had at the direction of Prime Minister Modi, “an ardent devotee of Lord Jagannath and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb regarding the ongoing Rath Yatra issue."