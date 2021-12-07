Suspension of 12 MPs: Opposition Rajya Sabha members to sit on Dharna

Intensifying their protest demanding revocation of suspension of 12 MPs, Opposition lawmakers in Rajya Sabha will sit on a dharna in Wednesday in solidarity with suspended MPs.

Track Live Updates on Parliament

The decision was taken at a meeting of Opposition floor leaders chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Sources said it was also decided that the Opposition should further intensify the protest inside Rajya Sabha.

On Thursday, sources told DH that the Opposition is mulling the possibility of Lok Sabha MPs sitting on a similar dharna. However a final decision has not been taken.

Read | Opposition resumes House disruptions over MPs' suspension

The government has been insisiting that suspended MPs must apologise if they want the suspension revoked but the Opposition has not budged so far.

The 12 Opposition MPs -- six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and the CPI(M) -- were suspended from the Rajya Sabha last Monday for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

Check out the latest DH videos here: