TDP to raise the issue of attacks on cadre

The Telugu Desam party (TDP) will raise the issue of attacks on its party workers by the YSR Congress during the ensuing Assembly session starting on Wednesday. Expressing concern over the rise in post-poll attacks on its cadre, the Telugu Desam Party on Tuesday decided to set up a toll-free number for the party workers to register their grievances.

A decision in this regard was taken at the Telugu Desam Legislature Party meeting here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The party MLAs have unanimously passed a resolution condemning the attacks on party cadre in Anantapur, Guntur and Prakasam districts.

The Party president has advised the district-level party functionaries to be available to the cadre and immediately forward such information to party headquarters. The TDP will draw an action plan in the party extended meet on 14 June.

“We must exert pressure on the government to come to the rescue of our workers. TDP MLAs must realize the real worth of a leader will be known only when we are in Opposition,” Naidu said.

“Further, the onus of paying the remaining portions of the farm loan waiver benefits to farmers is on the incumbent government. The YSRCP government also must honour the bonds given to the farmers by the TDP government, which is payable with a 10% interest on them,” he said.

YSRCP to corner TDP

Meanwhile, the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government, which is entering the state Assembly with a massive majority, is getting ready to use the Assembly as a platform to corner the TDP. The YSRCP government has already scrapped several initiatives started by TDP and on Tuesday banned sand mining till a policy is drafted.

The Jaganmohan Reddy cabinet will highlight the failures of the earlier government, such as the delay in the construction of the Polavaram project, Amaravati and particularly the Power Purchase Agreements entered into by the TDP government.

“It is unfortunate that a senior leader like Naidu is criticizing the days old government of YS Jaganmohan Reddy. It is wrong to say that we have stopped development. The new government will have to take stock of the finances available before it takes any decision,” party senior leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu observed.

Naidu was critical about Jagan’s decision to put Polavaram and Amaravati work in abeyance. He reiterated the government’s decision to revisit all irrigation projects.