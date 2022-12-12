Telangana BJP questions KCR's silence over Delhi liquor scam

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday questioned Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's continued silence on Delhi liquor policy scam.

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned the chief minister's daughter K Kavitha, the BJP leader said he should respond to the allegations of her involvement.

"Why is the chief minister not speaking anything on the liquor case," asked Sanjay Kumar while addressing media persons at Korutla.

Reacting to reports that chief minister KCR will be conducting Rajasyamala Yagam in Delhi ahead of opening Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) central office, Sanjay Kumar alleged that he is doing yagam for his vested interests.

Stating that he is not against yagam, the BJP leader advised KCR to perform the yagam at his house or farmhouse.

Sanjay dared the BRS leader to take a pledge during the yagam that his family members are not involved in liquor scam.

The BJP leader also ridiculed KCR's move to rechristen TRS as BRS to expand its activities at the national level. "What have you done in Telangana that you are floating the national party," he asked.

Sanjay also challenged KCR to declare during the yagam as to how many people got double bed-room houses and how many unemployed were given jobs.

The state BJP president also wanted the BRS leader to clarify as to why he failed to keep his word of making a Dalit the chief minister.

He demanded that KCR also take a pledge to deny allegations of receiving kickbacks in Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. He slammed the BRS leader for not implementing the schemes of the Central government.

Earlier, the MP took to Twitter to ridicule KCR's national plans. "BRS of KCR has alcohol references. Dry gin manufactured in London is being sold under BRS brand. CBI officials may be shocked to see Kavitha's house & next ED investigation shud also happen about this house. They don't have money to do development but will steal lakhs of crores," he tweeted.