Tight security in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day

Police and CRPF personnel conducted random checking of vehicles at various places in the city to thwart the movement of subversive elements, they said

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jan 23 2023, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 17:37 ist
The officials said the security has been tightened in view of the blasts in Jammu as well as a blast here and other upcoming events. Credit: PTI Photo

Security has been tightened in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day celebrations with police and other security personnel carrying out sanitisation and area domination exercises here, officials said on Monday

Police and CRPF personnel conducted random checking of vehicles at various places in the city to thwart the movement of subversive elements, they said.

The officials said the security has been tightened in view of the blasts in Jammu as well as a blast here and other upcoming events.

Also Read — Ahead of Republic Day, security amped in Gujarat, Rajasthan along Indo-Pak border

“We have Republic Day dress rehearsal tomorrow and the main function on Thursday. We will ensure that everything is smooth,” a police official overseeing the frisking operation said.

A civilian sustained injuries in a grenade attack carried out by militants in the Eidgah area of the city Sunday evening. Back-to-back blasts had rocked the Narwal area in Jammu on Saturday, leaving nine people injured.

While the main Republic Day function will take place in Jammu, the biggest function in the valley will be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here.

The security around the venues of Republic Day functions in the valley including the cricket stadium will be further beefed in the coming days, the officials said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Republic Day
India News
Jammu and Kashmir

