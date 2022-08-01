TMC MP bites raw brinjal in LS protesting price rise

TMC MP bites raw brinjal in Lok Sabha to highlight common man's pain over LPG price hike

Dastidar said that the cost of LPG has risen from Rs 600 to Rs 1,100 per cylinder which has disturbed the budget of households

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2022, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 19:08 ist
TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday, pulled out a raw brinjal and bit it to highlight the plight of common people due to hike in the prices of cooking gas cylinders.

"Do they want us to eat raw vegetables?," she said, targeting the government in a debate on price rise initiated by Congress member Manish Tewari.

Dastidar said that the cost of LPG has risen from Rs 600 to Rs 1,100 per cylinder which has disturbed the budget of households.

Read | Suspension of 4 Congress MPs from Lok Sabha revoked

Beginning the debate, Tewari had said that during the past 14 months, the inflation rate has been in double digits, making it the highest in 30 years.

He also noted that GST has been increased on daily items like rice, curd, paneer and unfortunately, even the children have not been spared as stationary prices have also gone up. Speaking in Hindi, he concluded the debate with a Punjabi couplet saying that since demonetisation, the country's economy is on a downward trajectory.

Defending the government, BJP's Nishikant Dubey said in the neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bhutan, the inflation is rising and so is unemployment, but "despite such a bad situation in India, the poor are still getting two-time meal for free..."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Trinamool Congress
Lok Sabha
LPG
LPG Price Hike
Parliament
Monsoon Session

What's Brewing

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing

Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

 