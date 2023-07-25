TMC plans month-long protest on Manipur issue in Bengal

While the Opposition parties continue to put forth a tough stand on Manipur violence before the ruling BJP at the Centre, the Trinamool Congress in Bengal, a partner in I.N.D.I.A, is putting pressure on the government at the state-level.

The BJP in Bengal, meanwhile, will target the ruling Trinamool for the violent incidents that were reported during the rural polls held recently.

After declaring its intent of introducing a motion on the Manipur issue in the state Assembly session, the Trinamool women’s wing has plans to undertake a month-long statewide campaign on the Manipur issue.

Chandrima Bhattachayra, senior Trinamool leader and minister in the state government, on Tuesday, said that the incident of two women being paraded naked by a mob is unimaginable. Party’s women members will begin protests across the districts Wednesday onwards, she said.

The Trinamool’s protest will cover its 35 organisational districts. "If the Prime Minister makes a statement in the Parliament, things might change. Otherwise given the current situation, a month-long protest will be in place," Bhattacharya said.

On Wednesday, the first protest demonstration would take place in south Kolkata, followed by one in north Kolkata. The protests will question the PM’s silence for 78 days, since the beginning of the violence.

On being asked if other partners in the alliance would also be invited, Bhattacharya said such decisions are in the purview of the party’s national leadership.

The BJP legislators, on the other hand, will not let the ruling party duck the issues pertinent to the state. Suvendu Adhikari, BJP’s MLA and leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly said that women legislators of the party intend to move a motion for adjournment on Wednesday.

The motion is for discussing the "persecution" of women, given that several incidents involving atrocities against women have surfaced in the recent past. The party wants to move another motion for adjournment, keeping in focus the other issues, like dengue.

The BJP women’s wing will also protest on July 26-27, he said.

PM likes the alliance’s name: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who visited the Governor at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday to appraise him about the current Assembly session, said, “Thanks to our Prime Minister. I believe he likes the name of our alliance, I.N.D.I.A. He has accepted the name. The public has also accepted it,” she said taking a dig at Modi's strong words against the coalition.