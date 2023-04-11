TMC's Luizinho Faleiro resigns as Rajya Sabba MP

TMC's Luizinho Faleiro resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

Faleiro’s resignation has led to speculation about who would be Trinamool’s choice for the remainder of his term in the Upper House

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 11 2023, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 13:53 ist
Faleiro submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Credit: Twitter/@shemin_joy

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Luizinho Faleiro on Tuesday resigned from the Rajya Sabha citing personal reasons, three years and seven months ahead of his term.

The 71-year-old two-term Goa Chief Minister, who left the Congress to join Trinamool in September 2021 and became an MP within two months, submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, which was accepted.

Faleiro’s resignation has led to speculation about who would be Trinamool’s choice for the remainder of his term in the Upper House. Sources said the party would announce the name as soon as Election Commission announces the schedule.

Faleiro, who was Congress General Secretary in charge of seven north-eastern states before he left the party, was among a host of Congress leaders who had joined Trinamool Congress during that period.

He was made a Rajya Sabha MP by the Trinamool with an eye on Goa Assembly elections. However, he refused to contest the Assembly election, which did not go well with the Trinamool central leadership.

A veteran leader, he had headed Congress' Karnataka Election Screening Committee for the 2013 elections in which the party emerged victorious. He was also a seven-term MLA.

