Tricolour under attack by BJP, RSS who are dividing country: Rahul

He said the Tricolour did not come easily as it was earned by Indians of every religion, region and language

PTI
PTI, Kanyakumari,
  • Sep 07 2022, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 19:42 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kanyakumari. Credit: IANS Photo

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Tricolour belongs to every religion, state and language, but it is under attack today by the BJP and the RSS that are dividing India on lines of religion and language.

Speaking at the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at a rally here, he said every single institution of the country is under attack as he sought the support of people to help keep the country united.

Read | 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will rejuvenate Congress: Sonia Gandhi

"Our Tricolour guarantees the right to practice any religion of choice, but today this flag is under attack," Gandhi said at the rally.

He said the Tricolour did not come easily as it was earned by Indians of every religion, region and language.

He also alleged that India is facing its worst-ever economic crisis along with the highest unemployment rate ever and the country is headed towards disaster.

