Trinamool Congress commits support to Akali Dal over quitting NDA on Farm Bills

A day after Akali Dal quit the ruling NDA, the Trinamool Congress on Sunday came out in support of the Punjab-based party on the three contentious agriculture sector bills that were passed in Parliament recently.

Trinamool national spokesperson Derek O'Brien offered the party's support to Akali Dal through a tweet. “We support Sukhbir Singh Badal and Akali Dal's stand with the farmers. Fighting for farmers is part of Trinamool DNA. In 2006, Mamata Banerjee risked her life on a historic 26 day fast for farmers’ rights. We oppose #FarmBills2020 as they endanger States’ role, MSP, PDS and procurement,” he tweeted.

We support @officeofssbadal @Akali_Dal_ 's stand with the farmers. Fighting for farmers is part of Trinamool DNA. In 2006, @mamataofficial risked her life on a historic 26 day fast for farmers’ rights. We oppose #FarmBills2020 as they endanger States’ role, MSP, PDS & procurement — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) September 27, 2020

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal soon responded to O'Brien on Twitter, "Derek - your stand against the #AgricultureBills in parliament is well known. Appreciate your support."

Akali Dal, one of the longest ally of the BJP, had announced its exit from the NDA on Sunday while its Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the Cabinet on the day the Bills were passed in Lok Sabha.

Opposition parties have already petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind not to give his assent to the Bills, saying two of them were passed in Rajya Sabha by not acceding to their request for voting.

Farmers have also hit the streets across the country against the Bills even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissed concerns about the Bills.