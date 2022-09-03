TRS hits back at Sitharaman with PM's photo on LPG cylinders over hike in price of cooking gas

A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pulled up a district collector in Telangana on not finding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo at a PDS shop, supporters of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday pasted Modi's posters on LPG cylinders.

The posters put up on cooking gas cylinders carried Modi's photographs along with price of each cylinder—Rs 1,105. The TRS was targeting the Prime Minister on the massive hike in the price of cooking gas during the last eight years.

The TRS leaders pointed out that the price of LPG was only Rs 410 in 2014 when Modi became the Prime Minister.

"You wanted pictures of Modi ji, Here you are @nsitharaman Ji," tweeted TRS leader Krishank Manne with a video clip of Modi's posters on LPG cylinders.

The TRS's protest came a day after Nirmala Sitharaman hauled up Kamareddy district Collector Jitesh V. Patil as Prime Minister's photos were not displayed at a fair price shop.

She publicly expressed her anger saying that Centre is supplying free rice to poor under the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojana and yet Prime Minister Modi's photos did not find place in fair price shops of Telangana.

Sitharaman was on a visit to Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency since September 1 as part of BJP's Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana.

The Central minister's action came under criticism from various quarters.

TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao stated that he was appalled by the unruly conduct of the union finance minister with the District Magistrate/Collector of Kamareddy.

"These political histrionics on the street will only demoralise hardworking All India Services officers," he said.

Continuing his attacks on the central minister, Rama Rao on Saturday told Sitharaman that it's time to put up banners 'Thanks to Telangana' at PDS shops in all BJP ruled states.

"Since our FM is going around lecturing how 'Modi Sarkar' is the Giver. Here are the facts and figures. For every Rupee that Telangana contributes to the Nation, we only get back 46 paisa! Madam, time to put up a banner: "Thanks to Telangana in all BJP states' PDS shops," KTR tweeted.