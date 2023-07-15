UCC BJP's tool to sharpen polarisation: Yechury

UCC a political tool BJP is using to sharpen communal polarisation: Sitaram Yechury

Yechury said laws that are discriminatory have to be corrected in consultation with civil society and not by imposing UCC from the top.

PTI
PTI, Kozhikode,
  • Jul 15 2023, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 19:56 ist
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a political tool being used by the BJP to sharpen communal polarisation, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Saturday. Uniformity does not mean equality, he stressed, while addressing a massive gathering attending a national seminar to discuss the UCC organised by the Left party here.

Yechury said laws that are discriminatory have to be corrected in consultation with the entire community and not by imposing UCC from the top. "Uniformity does not mean equality. The CPI(M) stands for equality like the Constitution of India stands for equality.  And it's that equality that we need to fight for...that everyone of us is first a human being and then everything else follows," Yechury said.

Also Read | Kerala Muslim outfit raises doubts over CPM's anti-UCC stand

The CPI(M) leader pointed out that the 21st Law Commission, appointed by the Modi government, had made it clear that the UCC was "neither necessary nor desirable at this stage". Yechury said any effort to impose uniformity will tear our social fabric.

"UCC is a slogan that is meant to sharpen communal polarisation and not to actually achieve any uniformity at all...but to be used as a political tool by the BJP for sharpening communal polarisation," Yechury added.

The seminar is being held at the Calicut Trade Centre near Sarovaram Biopark. Many associations of the Muslim community including Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama and various Christian communities are attending the event. MPs Elamaram Kareem and Jose K Mani, ministers P A Mohammed Riyas, A K Saseendran and Ahmed Devarkovil, as well as various Christian priests and bishops are also attending the event.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
CPI(M)
Kerala
UCC
uniform civil code
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

ISRO to conduct 1st abort mission for Gaganyaan in Aug

ISRO to conduct 1st abort mission for Gaganyaan in Aug

Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'

Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'

Pizza made on active volcano; internet reacts

Pizza made on active volcano; internet reacts

Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project

Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project

Indian origin CEOs proud of Chandrayaan-3 success

Indian origin CEOs proud of Chandrayaan-3 success

Lentils to fruits: UAE serves up veg spread for Modi

Lentils to fruits: UAE serves up veg spread for Modi

Left to die, 500 workers rescued from flood-hit Noida

Left to die, 500 workers rescued from flood-hit Noida

Army Chief General Pande visits forward areas along LoC

Army Chief General Pande visits forward areas along LoC

 