Uddhav tried to give 'supari' to kill me, claims Rane

Uddhav tried to give 'supari' to kill me, claims Union minister Narayan Rane

'Uddhav Thackeray had tried to give contracts to kill me,' he claimed

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 05 2023, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 17:13 ist
Union Minister Narayan Rane. Credit: PTI Photo

Union minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray had tried to give contracts to kill him.

Addressing reporters here, the BJP MP also alleged when Thackeray was chief minister of Maharashtra (from November 2019 to June 2022), he was responsible for corruption in the procurement of medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read | Uddhav prevented Narayan Rane’s meeting with Balasaheb: Nitesh Rane

"Uddhav Thackeray had tried to give contracts to kill me. I used to receive calls from those people (who were given the contracts) warning me about it. Uddhav tried to give 'supari' (contract) to many people to kill me, but none of them could ever touch me. Some of them even warned me that they were being contacted for such supari,” he claimed.

Rane, a former Shivsainik, also launched a personal attack on Thackeray, a day after the latter termed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis a "worthless" chief minister.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narayan Rane
India News
Indian Politics
Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pope tackles Porn, sex abuse, gender in youth Q&A

Pope tackles Porn, sex abuse, gender in youth Q&A

Gold jumps Rs 1,025 to touch life-time high level

Gold jumps Rs 1,025 to touch life-time high level

Hawaii considers charging tourists to enter the state

Hawaii considers charging tourists to enter the state

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

 