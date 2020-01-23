Ulfa (Independent) calls Republic Day boycott in Assam

The United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), a militant group issued its customary call for "general strike" on January 26 and asked all to abstain from Republic Day celebrations.

In a statement emailed to DH on Thursday, chairman of the banned group, Abhijeet Asom asked all residents to register their protest against the "colonial rule in Assam." Ulfa (I) led by fugitive leader Paresh Baruah and Abhijeet Asom have been fighting for "sovereign Assam." The group is believed to have their camps along Myanmar-China border.

The statement was issued minutes after 644 militants, including 50 belonging to Ulfa (I) laid down their arms in Guwahati and wished to be part of mainstream society.

Emergency services, however, would remain exempted from the boycott, the statement said.

Interestingly, Ulfa (I) alone issued the boycott call this year, unlike prior calls for boycott before the Republic Day and Independence Day when a statement was issued jointly by Ulfa, NDFB and KLO of Assam and Naga rebel group NSCN (K). Sources said Ulfa (I) issued the statement alone as other groups had either came overground or preparing to join the peace process with the government.