'Unfortunate': Rahul after convoy halted in Manipur

Unfortunate that govt is stopping me: Rahul Gandhi after convoy halted in Manipur

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 29 2023, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 18:17 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: Special Arrangement

After Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped by the police near Bishnupur in Manipur, the Congress leader on Thursday said "it's very unfortunate that the government is stopping" him from visiting the trouble-torn state. 

"I came to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur. People of all communities are being very welcoming and loving. It’s very unfortunate that the government is stopping me," Gandhi said in a tweet. 

"Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority," he added.

More to follow

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
India News
Indian Politics
Manipur

Related videos

What's Brewing

Duleep Trophy: Manipur nurses cricket dreams

Duleep Trophy: Manipur nurses cricket dreams

Bihar Education Dept bans wearing jeans at workplaces

Bihar Education Dept bans wearing jeans at workplaces

Sunak honours 101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran

Sunak honours 101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran

Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated in K'taka

Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated in K'taka

The ‘forbidden planet’ that escaped a fiery doom

The ‘forbidden planet’ that escaped a fiery doom

Scientists hear cosmic 'hum' from gravitational waves

Scientists hear cosmic 'hum' from gravitational waves

 