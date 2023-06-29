Unfortunate that govt is stopping me: Rahul Gandhi after convoy halted in Manipur

After Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped by the police near Bishnupur in Manipur, the Congress leader on Thursday said "it's very unfortunate that the government is stopping" him from visiting the trouble-torn state.
"I came to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur. People of all communities are being very welcoming and loving. It’s very unfortunate that the government is stopping me," Gandhi said in a tweet.
I came to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur.
People of all communities are being very welcoming and loving. It’s very unfortunate that the government is stopping me.
Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority. pic.twitter.com/WXsnOxFLIa
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 29, 2023
"Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority," he added.
More to follow
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Duleep Trophy: Manipur nurses cricket dreams
Bihar Education Dept bans wearing jeans at workplaces
Sunak honours 101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran
Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated in K'taka
The ‘forbidden planet’ that escaped a fiery doom
Scientists hear cosmic 'hum' from gravitational waves