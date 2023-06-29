Unfortunate that govt is stopping me: Rahul Gandhi after convoy halted in Manipur

After Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped by the police near Bishnupur in Manipur, the Congress leader on Thursday said "it's very unfortunate that the government is stopping" him from visiting the trouble-torn state.

"I came to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur. People of all communities are being very welcoming and loving. It’s very unfortunate that the government is stopping me," Gandhi said in a tweet.

I came to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur. People of all communities are being very welcoming and loving. It’s very unfortunate that the government is stopping me. Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority. pic.twitter.com/WXsnOxFLIa — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 29, 2023

"Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority," he added.

More to follow