Unnao rape witness accident alleges attempt on life

Man claiming to be a witness to the Unnao rape case alleges his car was hit by a truck in an attempt on his life.

On Sunday, the Unnao rape survivor , her family and lawyer were travelling in a car which was hit by an overspeeding truck in Raebareli, killing two members and leaving the survivor and the advocate critically injured. (PTI Photo)

A person claiming to be the witness to the Unnao rape victim's accident has alleged that an attempt was made on his life when his car was hit by a truck here, police said on Saturday.

Avdhesh Pratap Singh told police that on Friday, his car was hit by a truck near Pradhan Dhaba in the Ajgain police station area.

He, along with his co-passenger Rajesh Kumar, came out of the car as it stopped.

The truck driver made two attempts to hit the car and later fled, he told police.

However, Ajgain Inspector MP Verma rejected Avdhesh Pratap's claim of being a witness to the accident and said they would look into the claim made with regard to Rajesh Kumar.

In July, the rape victim had suffered critical injuries along with her lawyer while two of her aunts were killed in a road accident in Rae Bareli.

