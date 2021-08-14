Want Congress to be part of Opposition unity, not third front: TMC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in its official mouthpiece Jago Bangla stated that it does not want to form an Opposition unity against the BJP without the Congress but reminded the grand old party that it has to be treated with respect. The TMC also said that it does not want any “third alternative” but an alternative to the current ruling dispensation at the Centre.

"We are never speaking of alliance without the Congress. Instead of any third alternative, the opposition’s aim should be providing an alternative,” the TMC stated.

Referring to its skipping a meeting of opposition parties at the office of the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Thursday, the TMC made it clear that it has to be duly invited to such programs.

It reminded the Congress that its sincerity for the “unity of non-BJP, secular, democratic parties in the interest of the country” is beyond doubt as party supremo Mamata Banerjee recently met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

“Our anti-BJP stand is established inside and outside the Parliament. But we want the opposition unity to take place following specific rules and processes. Actions such as a sudden invitation to attend a procession will not do for the Trinamool,” stated the TMC.

Adapting a hot and cold attitude towards the Congress, the TMC reminded the grand old party that it defeated the BJP in West Bengal on its own strength while the Left-Congress alliance drew a blank.

The TMC stated that it was not concerned about the “leadership of the alliance” but its top priority is to end the “anti-people policies” of the BJP.

It accused the Congress of failing to fulfill its role at the national, level resulting in the BJP coming to power at the Centre with a massive mandate.

“If Congress fought by establishing itself as a credible alternative, then the BJP would not have got so many seats in the last Lok Sabha elections. Hence lessons have to be learnt from the mistakes in earlier attempts of forming Opposition unity," the TMC stated.