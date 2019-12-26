We will fight China's gun power with truth: Dalai Lama

Gaya (Bihar)The Dalai Lama on Wednesday vowed that Tibetan Buddhists will continue to fight with “the power of truth” the communist regime in China which, according to him, thrived on the “power of the gun”.

The Tibetan spiritual leader made the statement at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya near here, the place where Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment more than two millennia ago.

He arrived at Bodh Gaya on Tuesday night on his annual fortnight-long visit of the pilgrim town during which he offers discourses besides organizing the Kala Chakra initiation ceremony.

“A survey conducted three years ago has shown a massive rise in the number of Tibetan Buddhists in China. We have the power of truth while the communist regime in China has the power of the gun,” the Dalai Lama said.

The Buddhist monk, who is also a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, paid glowing tributes to “ancient Indian education system” and its emphasis on “non-violence, compassion and democracy” citing the example of the Nalanda University.

Massive security arrangements are in place in the temple town, which will remain till the conclusion of the Dalai Lamas 14-day-long stay.