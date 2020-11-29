We will free Hyderabad from 'Nizam culture', says Amit Shah as he attacks Opposition

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched scathing attack on the Opposition saying that he will free Hyderabad from the 'Nizam culture' and added that BJP would claim victory in the upcoming polls without doing any 'appeasement politics'.

"We will free Hyderabad from the Nizam culture and work towards constructing a modern and new city with democratic principles. We will take it away from dynastic politics without doing any appeasement," ANI quoted him saying in Hyderabad.

Taking digs at Asaduddin Owaisi, Shah further said, "When I take action then they create ruckus in Parliament. Tell them to give in writing that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have to be evicted. Who takes their side in Parliament?" Owaisi had targeted Shah earlier asking What is the Home Minister doing if there are illegal Rohingyas in Hyderabad.

Further slamming the Opposition Shah said, "Hyderabad has the potential to become an IT hub. Infrastructure development has to be done by the municipal corporation even though funds are given by State and Centre. The current corporation under TRS & Congress is the biggest impediment to this".