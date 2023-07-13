When there is injustice, Eknath Shinde is born: Maharashtra CM

"Whenever there is injustice Eknath Shinde is born," the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena’s chief leader said on Thursday evening as he launched a state-wide tour from his bastion in Thane.

During his address, he launched a scathing attack on his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray for compromising with the ideals of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

“…Today only (BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis has said - whenever there is injustice Eknath Shinde is born….In fact, this is what Balasaheb has taught us,” Shinde said amid thunderous applause in his home city Thane which adjoins Mumbai.

Paying glowing tributes to his mentor and late Shiv Sena leader ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe, he said Thane and Shiv Sena are synonymous.

“We are not born for power…even when you are not in power, people should stop and accord respect,” he said.

Shinde said that Fadnavis was correct when he said that the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance is an “emotional alliance”.

“Today with Eknath Shinde there are 200 plus MLAs,” he added.