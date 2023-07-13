When there is injustice, Eknath Shinde is born: CM

When there is injustice, Eknath Shinde is born: Maharashtra CM

During his address, he launched a scathing attack on his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray for compromising with the ideals of late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Thane,
  • Jul 13 2023, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 22:19 ist
Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

"Whenever there is injustice Eknath Shinde is born," the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena’s chief leader said on Thursday evening as he launched a state-wide tour from his bastion in Thane.

During his address, he launched a scathing attack on his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray for compromising with the ideals of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

“…Today only (BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis has said - whenever there is injustice Eknath Shinde is born….In fact, this is what Balasaheb has taught us,” Shinde said amid thunderous applause in his home city Thane which adjoins Mumbai.

Paying glowing tributes to his mentor and late Shiv Sena leader ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe, he said Thane and Shiv Sena are synonymous.

“We are not born for power…even when you are not in power, people should stop and accord respect,” he said.

Shinde said that Fadnavis was correct when he said that the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance is an “emotional alliance”.

“Today with Eknath Shinde there are 200 plus MLAs,” he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray

Related videos

What's Brewing

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

 