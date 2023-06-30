Who are Pasmanda Muslims and why is the BJP wooing them?

“Even today, Pasmanda Muslims are not given an equal share. They are thought of as untouchables."

Even though PM Modi's address in Bhopal mostly entailed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and an attack on the Opposition amid the pitch for unity, he did manage to bring in the topic of Pasmanda Muslims and Muslim women, even as the BJP aims to reach out to the community before the Lok Sabha polls set to be held next year.

“Triple-talaq does not do justice to daughters…entire families get ruined. If triple-talaq is an essential part of Islam then why is it banned in countries like Qatar, Jordan, and Indonesia?,” the prime minister asked.

The BJP has undertaken a special drive in 65 minority-dominated Lok Sabha constituencies across the country to reach out to the poorer sections within the community, especially those who have benefited from the central government’s social sector schemes.

Also Read | BJP's outreach to Muslims in UP ahead of next LS polls

So who exactly are the Pasmanda Muslims?

Pasmanda Muslims are said to be the most backward and socially oppressed among the community. The word 'Pasmanda' is derived from a Persian word which refers to those 'left behind'. India reportedly has around 85 per cent of the global Pasmanda Muslim population, Quint quoted Ali Anwar Ansari, founder and president of the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz as saying.

Modi's emphasis on this section comes as no surprise, as the party's vote bank from the Muslim community has mostly consisted Pasmandas.

“Had these people (Opposition) been Muslim sympathisers, the community would not have lagged as far as education and jobs are concerned. The Supreme Court has repeatedly asked for UCC enactment… but vote bank politics is creating hurdles,” the PM said, blaming past governments for the lack of development among this section of Muslims.

Why has the Pasmanda section of the Muslims been ignored?

Despite the absence of the concept of casteism in Islam, the actual reality is different and the community is understood along three lines - Ashrafs, Ajlafs and Arzals. The first are upper-caste or descendants of foreign invaders, Ajlafs are the converts and the Arzals are the most backward classes or converts.

The Ashrafs, who are the minority have mostly been the face of Muslims in Indian politics and the issues plaguing the Pasmandas (which comprise of the Ajlafs and Arzals), such as social justice and welfare have been relegated to the back burner by the Ashrafs who have usually been vocal about issues such as personal laws, identity, a report in The Indian Express said.

This has led to the issues of Pasmanda Muslims being largely ignored, thereby rendering them backward, reports suggest. This is what the BJP seems to have caught on, by carefully identifying the opportunity to turn the Pasmandas into the vote bank for the 2024 polls.

The BJP's 'Sneh Milan' and other such events are just one of the many attempts by the party to woo the comunity which has traditionally been averse to voting for them.

Now whether the Pasmanda section of the community warms up to the saffron party would make for an interesting watch as several states go to poll this year and we await the Lok Sabha elections next year.