'Will PM ever participate in a Parliament debate?'

Will PM ever participate in debate in Parliament?: Chidambaram's dig at Modi

The Congress has been saying that the government is running away from debates on key issues in Parliament

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2021, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 14:54 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mooted the idea of having a separate time in legislatures for quality debates, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday took a dig at him, saying the question is will the prime minister ever participate in a debate in Parliament.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference virtually, Modi asked lawmakers and legislatures to follow Indian values and send a message to citizens through their conduct about giving primacy to one's duties.  

He also mooted the idea of having a separate time in legislatures for quality and healthy debates that should be serious, dignified and devoid of political potshots at others.

Taking a dig at Modi, Chidambaram tweeted, "Interesting to read that PM stressed the need for 'quality debates' in Parliament. He also suggested setting a separate time for quality debates. The question is 'Will PM ever participate in a debate in Parliament?"

The Congress has been saying that the government is running away from debates on key issues in Parliament, a charge denied by the government which has stated that the Opposition has been disrupting the Houses and stalling legislative work.

