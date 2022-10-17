Won't hesitate from taking advice of Gandhis: Kharge

Veteran Congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday that he would not hesitate from taking advice from anyone, including Gandhi family, in running party affairs if he wins the party president’s election that is slated for Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Kharge told reporters “It is my duty to take everyone along (if I win elections) to build our party. They (Gandhi family) have worked hard to build this party, I will take their support to build the party wherever it is needed. They also know every nook and corner of the country, who is where and who can do what for the party. I will do whatever it takes to keep the party united.”

"If you (media) give any good advice, I will take that also, provided it is in the good interest of our party," he said.

Kharge also highlighted that the Nehru-Gandhi family has contributed immensely and sacrificed for this country.

“Just because we (Congress) lost a couple of elections, saying such a thing (against Gandhi family) is not right. They have done good for this country, their advice will benefit the party, so I will definitely seek their support,” he explained.

Kharge said Sonia and Rahul Gandhi know every nook and corner of the country, who is where and who can do what for the party. “What has to be done to have unity in the party, I need to learn and I will do it,” he said.

“I believe in collective leadership, collective consultancy. In my 55 years of political career, I have firmly believed that everyone is required to build a party like ours. I have served in many capacities while in government. I had neither anticipated to become Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha nor anticipated to contest elections for Party’s national president’s post,” he said.

The veteran leader met state Congress leaders as part of his campaign trail here. He is pitted against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in the party’s presidential polls, the results of which will be declared on October 19.

Rebutting talk that elections might be rigged, he said, “I am contacting election delegates, my campaign managers are organising... I am a candidate of delegates and senior leaders. The delegates have sponsored me.”

Kharge will be casting his vote on Monday (Oct 19) at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s (KPCC) office in the city.