Worst sexist remark: BJP slams Cong for Nirmala jibe

Hitting back at the Congress for its dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her absence from a pre-budget meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP on Thursday accused the opposition party of making the "worst kind of sexist remarks".

Earlier in the day, the Congress had tweeted: "How many men does it take to do a woman's job", taking a potshot at Sitharaman.

Terming the comment as absolutely unnecessary in a civilised society, senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar sought an apology from the opposition party.

Javadekar said the Congress is headed by a woman (Sonia Gandhi) and asked if she agrees with her party's view on Sitharaman.

Modi met economists, private equity and venture capitalists, business leaders and agri experts at Niti Aayog and called for focussed efforts from all stakeholders to achieve the target of nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion by 2024.