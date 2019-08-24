Yechury moves SC for release of party MLA from J&K

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court for production of a member of his party, Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami, who has allegedly been detained in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of decisions to abrogate the special status of the state and its division into two Union Territories.

The top has decided to hear his plea on Monday, August 26, after a plea for urgent hearing was made on Friday.

Yechury apprehended that there was serious risk to life and safety of the detenue as he has, in his political career spanning several decades, opposed abrogation of Article 370 and spoken publicly about his stance.

“The detention of Tarigami, an MLA in the dissolved Assembly, is a clear and continuing violation of his rights under Article 21 of the Constitution,” the petition filed by advocate Shadan Farasat on behalf of Yechury stated.

His plea stated that he has a reasonable grounds for believing that Tarigami has been in the unlawful custody since August 5 in total disregard to the procedure established by the law.

Despite his attempts to contact him, Yechury said, 72-year-old Tarigami, who has not been in good health, has not been seen or heard since August 4.