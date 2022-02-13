Yogi must be talking of BJP's internal rift: Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi is campaigning in Punjab where she is scheduled to address three rallies in support of the party candidates

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 13 2022, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2022, 16:26 ist
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress General Secretary In charge UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked UP Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath for his comments on alleged differences between Gandhi siblings.

Commenting on the issue she said, "I can sacrifice my life for my brother and he can give his life for me, so where is the difference."

"Yogiji must be talking of BJP and the rift between him, Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah," she added.

Also Read | Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka

The Congress General Secretary is campaigning in Punjab where she is scheduled to address three rallies in support of the party candidates.

The Congress has picked up incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the party's Chief Ministerial candidate in a bid to "woo" Dalit voters, which has 32 per cent vote share in the state.

In his brief helm of 111 days, Channi built an image of the common man's Chief Minister by extensively touring the state, occasionally performing 'bhangra' on the beats of a 'dhol' at public functions, favouring tea at roadside eateries while narrating couplets to the masses, besides accepting 'siropas' (religious robes) enroute by stopping his cavalcade.

The key opponents in the state -- the AAP, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) combine and the BJP in alliance with Amarinder Singh's new party Punjab Lok Congress and the Samyukt Samaj Morcha, the fledging coalition of farm unions -- are making an issue out of the Congress CM's face.

