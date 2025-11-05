<p>Bengaluru: Days after the Lancet Countdown report stated that India lost $373 million worth of labour capacity in 2024 due to heat stress, three Indian cities -- Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Mumbai -- joined a global coalition of 33 cities to address extreme heat.</p>.<p>The Cool Cities Accelerator programme was announced on the first day of the C40 World Mayors Summit in Rio de Janeiro. </p>.<p>The initiative brings together 33 founding cities from every region of the world, including Austin, Boston, Buenos Aires, Freetown, London, Nairobi, Phoenix, Paris, Singapore and others.</p>.Congress turns up heat on Union Minister’s resignation over Rs 2500 cr land sale row.<p>The programme will provide a science-based practical framework for cities to take immediate and long-term action. From early warning systems to improving building standards and expanding tree cover, the programme seeks to improve conditions in the next five years.</p>.<p>Deaths caused by extreme heat are preventable. They occur when individuals, elderly, workers and other vulnerable persons are not adequately protected during periods of heatwaves.</p>.<p>In a press release, C40 Cities Executive Director Mark Watts noted that extreme heat was a silent killer.</p>.<p>“The number of days that major capitals experience temperatures above 35°C has increased 54% over the past twenty years. By aligning with the UN Secretary-General’s call to action on extreme heat, these cities are helping to set a global standard for what bold, collective climate leadership looks like," he said, referring to the 33 cities in the programme.</p>