Yogi shares picture with Modi's hand on his shoulders, Akhilesh call it political 'compulsion'

In what political analysts said was an attempt to put to rest speculations about a rift between them, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday shared a photograph showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaging in a serious discussion with him. The duo were seen strolling with the PM's hand on Adityanath's shoulder.

Both Modi and Adityanath were at the Police Headquarters building here on Sunday to take part in the DGP-IGP conference. The conference would conclude on Sunday.

The photograph was shared by Adityanath on his Twitter handle.

The chief minister also shared a few lines of a poem in Hindi that said that ''Hum nikal pade hain pran karke....Apna tan man arpan karke...ambar se uncha jana hai...ek naya Bharat banana hai,'' (We have taken a vow that we will make every sacrifice in building a new India).

हम निकल पड़े हैं प्रण करके

अपना तन-मन अर्पण करके

जिद है एक सूर्य उगाना है

अम्बर से ऊँचा जाना है

एक भारत नया बनाना है pic.twitter.com/0uH4JDdPJE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 21, 2021

''It is a message to his (Adityanath's) detractors within the party that he has full support of Modi,'' said a Lucknow based political analyst.

Whether Adityanath's detractors got the message or not remains to be seen but opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav certainly got a different message.

the Samajwadi Party (SP) president chose to use to a couplet to contend that it was nothing but political compulsion.

''Duniya ki khatir siyasat mein kabhi yun bhi karna padta hai.....beman se kandhe pe rakh haath, kuch kadam sang chalna padta hai'' (Sometimes one has to, for the sake of politics, unwillingly put one's hand on the shoulders of someone else).

Akhilesh was apparently referring to the demand from a section of the BJP leaders, including some ministers, for a change of guard in UP before the Assembly polls, accusing Adityanath of failing to handle the Covid 19 pandemic in the state properly.

