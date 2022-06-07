You've agencies but God is with us: Kejriwal targets PM

You have all agencies but God is with us: Arvind Kejriwal targets PM Modi over ED raids against Satyendar Jain

Kejriwal alleged that PM Modi is after AAP and its governments in the national capital and Punjab

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 07 2022, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 18:54 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its governments in the national capital and Punjab.

His remarks came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it seized "unexplained" cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins after raids were conducted at the premises of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his alleged associates on Monday as part of a money laundering probe against them.

Also Read — ED seizes Rs 2.85 cr cash, 133 gold coins after raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal dubbed the charges against Jain a "lie".

"At this time, the prime minister is after the Aam Aadmi Party with all his power, especially the governments of Delhi and Punjab. Lie after lie, lie after lie," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

"You (PM) have the power of all the agencies but God is with us," he added.

The ED said on Tuesday that those raided "either directly or indirectly assisted" Jain in the process of money laundering.

The cash and coins were "unexplained" and were kept in a "secret" place, it said.

Jain, 57, was arrested on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he is in ED custody till June 9.

The case against Jain, a minister without portfolio in the Kejriwal government, stems from an August 2017 FIR filed by the CBI against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
BJP
AAP
Narendra Modi
India News
Satyendar Jain
Enforcement Directorate

What's Brewing

India set to reintroduce cheetah by August

India set to reintroduce cheetah by August

Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'

Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'

Depp spends $62,000 on Indian feast to celebrate win

Depp spends $62,000 on Indian feast to celebrate win

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

Food allergy may cut Covid infection risk by 50%: Study

Food allergy may cut Covid infection risk by 50%: Study

India ranks lowest in environmental performance index

India ranks lowest in environmental performance index

 