National Youth Parliament Organisation holds mock budget session

Over 150 youngsters participated in a Youth Parliament, deliberating their ideas for a dream budget and made a pitch for 10% allocation to issues directly affecting them such as skill development and job creation.

The mock Budget Session, organised by the National Youth Parliament Organisation, included five students from each state and union territory was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The NYPO is an initiative of a youngster Kartikeya Goel, who was the Speaker-designate for the Budget Session organised here last week.

The mock Budget Session also saw the presentation of a policy document the State of Indian Economy and Outlook for 2020-21, followed by the traditional Halwa ceremony at the Press Club of India.