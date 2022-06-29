Naveen Kumar Jindal threatened with Udaipur horror-like fate

Naveen Jindal threatened with Udaipur horror-like fate

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 29 2022, 11:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 11:37 ist

A day after a man was beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma, former BJP party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, on Wednesday, claimed to have received an email warning him that a similar fate awaits him.

In a letter to Delhi Police, Jindal said that he has received three emails replete with threats. The sender has threatened to slit his throat, he said.

"They have threatened to kill me like Kanhaiya Lal was killed in Udaipur. They have attached a video of killing of Kanhaiya Lal to scare me," Jindal tweeted.

also Read | Tailor murdered over 'insult to Islam'; curfew in Udaipur areas, prohibitory orders across Rajasthan

Earlier, he was threatened that he would be killed like Kamlesh Tiwari and that no power on earth could save him.

He said that the accused have dared him to come out of the home alone.

Jindal was dismissed from the BJP after controversy erupted over his remark against the Prophet which was in support of suspended party BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's statement also against the Prophet.

The dismissed leader had also alleged that a few persons had followed him a few days ago when he went to meet someone.

He had informed the police about the same.

