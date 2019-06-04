Navi Mumbai on alert following IS messages

Mumbai, the adjoining satellite township of Navi Mumbai and parts of Raigad district were put on alert after messages in praise of the Islamic State (IS) was found written on a pillar of Khopte Bridge in Uran area.

The messages written on the pillar of the Navi Mumbai bridge praises soldiers fighting for the IS and mentioned names of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and other terrorists.

One of the messages also mentions the name of Hafeez Saeed. The pillar is located in Uran in Raigad district.

“We are investigating the matter from all angles with all concerned agencies, an official of the Navi Mumbai police said.

Another message says ‘Dhoni Jannat me out’, unclear references to the city of Gorakhpur, Kurla in Mumbai, trains, small boats, heaven, hell and an image of a rocket is drawn.

Central intelligence agencies have been apprised of the development by Home department officials.