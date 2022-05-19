Navjot Singh Sidhu jailed for a year in 1988 road rage case

The Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced former Punjab Congress chief and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu to one year imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case, where he was earlier let off with a mere Rs 1,000 fine.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul enhanced the sentence for Sidhu on a review petition filed by the kin of Gurnam Singh, the deceased, against the 2018 judgement.

The top court, however, rejected the contention by the victim's counsel senior advocate Sidharth Luthra to convict Sidhu under graver charges of cuplable homicide not amounting to murder.

During the arguments, Sidhu, represented by senior advocate A M Singhvi, had said that the sentence was a discretion of rhe court and no interference could be done except in cases of death penalty related to 'the rarest of the rare'.

Singhvi said it was highly doubtful that an injury, caused by a fist blow, could have caused the death of the victim.

Senior advocate Luthra, representing the victim, submitted that a blow was delivered on the victim, and that the death was due to cardiac arrest was not correct.

On May 15, 2018, the apex court, in its judgement authored by Justice J Chelameswar (since retired), had spared Sidhu with just Rs 1,000 fine in the case.

The court had then convicted Sidhu of milder offence of causing voluntarily hurt under Section 323 of the IPC.

The punishment for the offence carried maximum jail term up to one year, or with fine, which may extend to Rs 1,000, or with both.

The court had then looked into the specific circumstances to arrive at its conclusion, including that the incident was over 30 years old, that there was no past enmity between the accused and 65-year-old Gurnam Singh and that no weapon was used by Sidhu.

The court had then declined to consider a plea made on behalf of complainant Jaswinder Singh, who accompanied the deceased in the car on that fateful date on Dec. 27, 1988, in Patiala, that the state went out of its way to shield the accused because of his celebrity status.